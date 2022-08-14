Banano Price Up 3% Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and $115,623.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,686 coins and its circulating supply is 1,376,658,530 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

