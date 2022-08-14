BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 730,300 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 587,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.7 days.

OTCMKTS:BAESF opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

