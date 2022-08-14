BabySwap (BABY) Price Hits $0.0575 on Top Exchanges

BabySwap (BABY) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. One BabySwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BabySwap has a total market cap of $15.13 million and $410,791.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BabySwap has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001558 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013991 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
BabySwap Profile
BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,222,400 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.
BabySwap Coin Trading
