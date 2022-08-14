B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the July 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BTG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,921,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,310,895. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in B2Gold by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in B2Gold by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 17,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in B2Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.22.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

