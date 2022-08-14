B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the July 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
B2Gold Price Performance
Shares of BTG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,921,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,310,895. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.01.
B2Gold Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.22.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
