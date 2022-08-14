B. Riley Weighs in on Agenus Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Agenus in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Agenus Trading Up 11.2 %

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $840.99 million, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.21. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Agenus by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,395,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 216,053 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,475,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 301,508 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 79,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 29,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 434,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 63,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

