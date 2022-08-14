B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,475,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Price Performance

Shares of BRIV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.77. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,952. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Company Profile

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

