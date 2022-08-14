B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 1,931 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $137.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.10.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

