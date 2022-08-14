B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,034,000 after purchasing an additional 549,004 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 454,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,409,000 after purchasing an additional 224,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MCO opened at $322.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.25.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

