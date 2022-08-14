B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,729,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 1.8 %

MCK opened at $365.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $365.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.89.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.43, for a total value of $2,876,149.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.43, for a total transaction of $2,876,149.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,074 shares of company stock worth $17,347,514. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

