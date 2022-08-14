B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $7.99 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.30.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

