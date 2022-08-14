B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.23% of First Advantage worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,389,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Advantage by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,743,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,954 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 2,323.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 972,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 932,581 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,142,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after buying an additional 419,227 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,410,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,898,000 after purchasing an additional 408,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.15. First Advantage Co. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.75 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, research analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

First Advantage Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

