B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $6.31 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. State Street Corp raised its position in Global Payments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,823,000 after buying an additional 387,950 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,681 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,294,000 after buying an additional 37,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,599,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $135.44 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $175.73. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.58 and a 200-day moving average of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 555.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.03.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

