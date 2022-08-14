B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $14.21 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 819.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,391 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after buying an additional 76,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,422 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,681,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $464.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.39. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $355.37 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Maxim Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

