B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Cuts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,902,000 after purchasing an additional 32,539 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,062 shares of company stock valued at $7,656,531 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $104.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.