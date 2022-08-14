B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,581 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 35,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 116,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE WEC opened at $105.64 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.68 and a 200 day moving average of $98.83.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,510. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

