B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 10,718 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Humana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 18.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Humana by 1.4% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.63.

HUM stock opened at $496.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $468.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.97. The company has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $497.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. Humana’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

