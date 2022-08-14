Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Update

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,100 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 362,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Axfood AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of AXFOF opened at $27.42 on Friday. Axfood AB has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99.

Get Axfood AB (publ) alerts:

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Axfood Snabbgross segments. The company operates its retail business through Willys, Hemköp, and Eurocash chains; and the online store, Mat.se. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.