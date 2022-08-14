Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Update

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,100 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 362,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Axfood AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of AXFOF opened at $27.42 on Friday. Axfood AB has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99.
Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile
