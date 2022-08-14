Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Up 10.2% in July

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Axcella Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AXLA opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcella Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 85,541 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 108.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC grew its position in Axcella Health by 55.9% in the first quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,680 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 50.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,371 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axcella Health Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Axcella Health to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

