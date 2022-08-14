Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVTGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,561,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Avnet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

