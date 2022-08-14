Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.

Avnet Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,561,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Avnet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

