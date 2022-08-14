Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,630 shares of company stock worth $5,658,552. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $94.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEE. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

