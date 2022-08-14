Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $643,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,211,000 after acquiring an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000,000 after acquiring an additional 289,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,804,000 after acquiring an additional 791,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

MMC stock opened at $172.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.