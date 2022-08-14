Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $582,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 191.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 651.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. First American Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $176.88 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $148.11 and a 52 week high of $197.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.96.

