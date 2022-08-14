Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 86,453 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $40.83.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

