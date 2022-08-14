Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 529 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $83.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

