Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,200 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 363,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $49,064.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Aviat Networks Trading Up 4.6 %
Aviat Networks stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $374.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74.
About Aviat Networks
Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.
