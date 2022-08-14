Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,200 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 363,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $49,064.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks Trading Up 4.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aviat Networks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Aviat Networks by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aviat Networks by 4.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $374.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

