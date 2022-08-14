Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $256.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $257.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.