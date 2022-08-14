Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $256.78 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $257.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.33.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

