Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s 3rd Largest Position

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 6.0% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned approximately 0.09% of Automatic Data Processing worth $82,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $256.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $257.16.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.73.

Automatic Data Processing Profile



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

