Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s 3rd Largest Position

Aug 14th, 2022

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 6.0% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned approximately 0.09% of Automatic Data Processing worth $82,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $256.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $257.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.73.

Automatic Data Processing Profile



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

