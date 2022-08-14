Attila (ATT) Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

Attila (ATT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Attila has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Attila has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $18,604.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Attila Profile

ATT is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Attila

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

