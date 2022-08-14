ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Up 19.5% in July

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 233.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ATSAF opened at $36.03 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Further Reading

