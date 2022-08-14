Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $795.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.00 million.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $327.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.25. 2,373,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,289. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.58.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

