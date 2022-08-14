Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $795.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.00 million.
TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $327.42.
Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.25. 2,373,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,289. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.58.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
