Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives $15.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATCO. BMO Capital Markets cut Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.45 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Atlas alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atlas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Price Performance

ATCO stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. Atlas has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.43 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Atlas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.