ATI (NYSE:ATI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ATI Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ATI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,378. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. ATI has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ATI will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATI. Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.14.

In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ATI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 117,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ATI by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, American National Insurance Co. bought a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

About ATI

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

