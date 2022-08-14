Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the July 15th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Atento stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. 14,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,924. The stock has a market cap of $89.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. Atento has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.40%. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atento will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATTO. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Atento by 548.6% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its stake in Atento by 7.8% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Atento in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atento by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atento by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

ATTO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

