ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Purchases 5,000 Shares

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$47.25 per share, with a total value of C$236,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,434,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,249,012,926.
Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,500.00.
- On Thursday, June 9th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 500 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.35 per share, with a total value of C$21,675.00.
ATCO Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$47.58 on Friday. ATCO Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$40.00 and a 1-year high of C$48.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
