Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 20,743 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 1.6% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned about 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 86,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 20,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $96.69. The stock had a trading volume of 155,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,168. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $93.07 and a one year high of $111.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.25.

