ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Update

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 404,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 280.9 days.

ASICS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASCCF opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. ASICS has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

About ASICS

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sports goods in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers sports shoes, apparel, and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through 989 retail stores, as well as through online.

