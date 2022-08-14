Ashtead Group’s (AHT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,650 ($68.27) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,136 ($49.98) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ashtead Group to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,950 ($59.81) to GBX 4,625 ($55.88) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,265.86 ($63.63).

LON AHT opened at GBX 4,579 ($55.33) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,950.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,393.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.55. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,269 ($39.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,572 ($79.41). The stock has a market cap of £20.20 billion and a PE ratio of 1,990.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

