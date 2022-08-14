ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ASX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. 7,572,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,522,316. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4794 per share. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 299.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

