Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Short Interest Up 11.1% in July

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AOGO opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arogo Capital Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOGO. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

