Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM) Short Interest Update

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aries I Acquisition by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aries I Acquisition by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,081. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Aries I Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

