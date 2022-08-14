Argon Trading 6.7% Lower This Week (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Argon has a market cap of $169,149.96 and approximately $105,712.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Argon has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038141 BTC.

Argon’s total supply is 87,616,304 coins and its circulating supply is 83,733,214 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

