ArdCoin (ARDX) Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $8,180.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

