Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Update

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 414,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.8 days.

EMBVF stock remained flat at $6.70 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. Arca Continental has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arca Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora cut Arca Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Arca Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

