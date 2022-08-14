Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.65-7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-7% yr/yr to ~$3.93-4.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,649. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.76.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

AIT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $542,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,653.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,669,846.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $542,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,653.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.