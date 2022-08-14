Apollon Limassol Trading 10.3% Higher This Week (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00006220 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $497,273.88 and approximately $228,462.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00116383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00023125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00257838 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00034320 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000300 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

