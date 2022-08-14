Anyswap (ANY) Price Tops $6.61 on Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $6.61 or 0.00026941 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $123.13 million and $995,436.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

