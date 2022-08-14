Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives $3,425.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,425.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.604 dividend. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

