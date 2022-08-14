Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Down 26.9% in July

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 304.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANDHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANDHF opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Further Reading

