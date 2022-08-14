Analyzing General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) and General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Li-Cycle and General Enterprise Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li-Cycle -1,097.02% -16.02% -11.15% General Enterprise Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Li-Cycle and General Enterprise Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li-Cycle 0 2 8 0 2.80 General Enterprise Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Li-Cycle presently has a consensus price target of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 53.47%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than General Enterprise Ventures.

24.4% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Li-Cycle and General Enterprise Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li-Cycle $7.38 million 185.12 -$226.56 million ($4.14) -1.95 General Enterprise Ventures $40,000.00 100.31 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

General Enterprise Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li-Cycle.

Volatility and Risk

Li-Cycle has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 6.51, suggesting that its share price is 551% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals. It also provides lithium carbonate, cobalt sulphate, nickel sulphate, and manganese carbonate. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., an integrated technology company, provides crypto-currency mining services in Wyoming. It focuses on the home essentials technology sector. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

